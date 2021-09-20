Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 20

Today, Moon is placed in Aquarius sign. It will be positioned in Purva Bhadrapadanakshatra (owned by Jupiter). Purnima tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation in Bhadrapada month which signals the onset of Pitru Paksha (Shradh) from today. It is generally believed that start of any new activity should be avoided during Pitru Paksha. Only if absolutely necessary, one may plan limited activities as per the auspicious muhurata mentioned below.

Today, Taurus, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquariuscan consider themselves lucky. They willbe blessed with growth and prosperity.

Those of you with Aries, Cancer and Piscesmoon signs will have a mixed day. You can plan yourday as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign shouldrefrain from undertaking any important work relating to their business or investment.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:15 am to 10:30 am or between 5 pm to 6 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12:10 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:44 pm to 3:14 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:42 am to 9:12 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 2:11 pm to 3:00 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:13 pm to 1:44 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

