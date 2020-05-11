e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / 10 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 858

10 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 858

A total of 67,152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 20,917 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

bengaluru Updated: May 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
“31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state and 422 persons have been discharged after recovery,” the Health Department added.
“31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state and 422 persons have been discharged after recovery,” the Health Department added.(ANI file photo. Representative image )
         

10 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 858, the state Health Department said on Monday.

“31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state and 422 persons have been discharged after recovery,” the Health Department added.

A total of 67,152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 20,917 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

There are 44,029 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. 2,206 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.

tags
top news
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond: 4 things launched on May 11
Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond: 4 things launched on May 11
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In