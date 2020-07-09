15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

bengaluru

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:41 IST

15 police personnel from Bengaluru’s Whitefield division tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Out of these, 12 are from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station, sources said.

A total of 27 police staff of the Whitefield division have tested positive so far and five have been discharged. The HAL police station closed on June 27 after one police staff tested Covid positive. All personnel of the police station were tested in the following days and 12 tests returned positive.