e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / 15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

Out of these, 12 are from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station, sources said.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
A total of 27 police staff of the Whitefield division have tested positive so far and five have been discharged.
A total of 27 police staff of the Whitefield division have tested positive so far and five have been discharged. (ANI file photo)
         

15 police personnel from Bengaluru’s Whitefield division tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Out of these, 12 are from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station, sources said.

A total of 27 police staff of the Whitefield division have tested positive so far and five have been discharged. The HAL police station closed on June 27 after one police staff tested Covid positive. All personnel of the police station were tested in the following days and 12 tests returned positive.

tags
top news
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In