45-year-old bar owner shot dead in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old bar owner was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men here on Thursday, police said.

bengaluru Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bengaluru
Police suspect that a double-barrel gun was used in the incident.
Manish Shetty, a native of Koppa town in Chikkamagaluru district, had just come out of the bar near Brigade Road when he was shot at by the assailants who then sped away, the police said.

Manish was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police suspect that a double-barrel gun was used in the incident.

A case of murder has been registered, they said.

