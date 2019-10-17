e-paper
Alliance University Chancellor arrested in connection with murder of former VC in Bengaluru

bengaluru Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Vice Chancellor of Alliance University murdered.
Vice Chancellor of Alliance University murdered.(File Photo)
         

Bengaluru city police on Thursday arrested Sudhir Angoor, the Chancellor of Alliance University and the prime accused in the murder case of former Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Ayyappa Dore.

Dr Dore was found dead on October 16 at 5.15 am in a park near his residence under RT Nagar police station limits.

The deceased’s wife Pavana Dibbur informed Hoysala police about the same and a case was registered in RT Nagar police station.

“We constituted around eight teams to solve the murder. Police have taken Suraj Singh and Sudhir Angoor into custody,” Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner, Bangalore city told ANI.

Some sharp weapon was used to carry out the murder, police said.

“Sudhir Angoor wanted to take control of the university. He hired Suraj Singh to carry out the murder. Suraj along with five or six others killed Dr Ayyappa. On Sudhir’s instructions, Suraj had kept a close watch on Dr Ayyappa for 4-5 months,” he added.

As per their plan, on October 15, Suraj along with his accomplices followed Dr Dore when he went out for a walk at HMT ground after dinner and killed him.

Further investigation is underway. Search is on for the remaining accused.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 20:49 IST

