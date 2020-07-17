e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru police commissioner quarantines himself after driver tests Covid-19 positive

Bengaluru police commissioner quarantines himself after driver tests Covid-19 positive

Bengaluru police commissioner Rao said he would get himself tested on Monday, which will be his fifth test in the past three months.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Bengaluru
Bengaluru police commissioner said he will get himself tested for Covid-19 on Monday, July 20 after four days in quarantine.
Bengaluru police commissioner said he will get himself tested for Covid-19 on Monday, July 20 after four days in quarantine.(ANI)
         

Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said he has quarantined himself for four days after his driver tested positive for coronavirus.

Rao said he would get himself tested on Monday, which will be his fifth test in the past three months.

“My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for four days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months,” Rao tweeted.

He also said that he had to be in “numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases”.

“Seek your good wishes, I am not yet positive,” he added.

According to a senior police officer, over 400 policemen including a few IPS officers have tested positive for coronavirus, five of whom lost their lives, about 200 recovered from the disease and about 20 police stations were sealed due to coronavirus infection among policemen.

tags
top news
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In