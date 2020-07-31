e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / ‘Classic case of slander: BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation

‘Classic case of slander: BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar had last week alleged a “Rs 2,000 crore plus” scam in purchase of Covid-19 related equipment and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar during a meeting in Bengaluru.
Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar during a meeting in Bengaluru. (ANI)
         

The BJP has issued legal notices to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders in Karnataka, for what the ruling party said were comments harming its reputation by alleging irregularities in the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The two senior Congress leaders had last week alleged a “Rs 2,000 crore plus” scam in purchase of Covid-19 related equipment and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Siddaramiah, the Leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly, and Congress’ state unit president DK Shivakumar addressed a press conference claiming that the state government had spent Rs 4,167 crore till date to combat the pandemic.

Also read | DK Shivakumar: Congress troubleshooter with uneasy relationship with party

They had alleged that more than Rs 2,000 crore of the amount spent had been siphoned off through corrupt practices by inflating the prices of equipment like ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, sanitisers, gloves and other material.

They also released some documents which they said showed that the material had been procured at artificially high prices.

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP had government hit back, saying the allegations were false and baseless.

Ravi Kumar N, the BJP’s general secretary in Karnataka, slapped the notices on Thursday through a lawyer.

“All the allegations in the press statement made by you, have been made intentionally with a view to damage the reputation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in which my client is the General Secretary and the same is a classic case of slander which constitutes both civil and criminal offence of defamation,” the notice said.

“My client instructs me to state that the baseless allegations made in the press statement have caused immense harm to the reputation of my client,” it said.

Also read: ‘I congratulate BJP,’ tweets DK Shivakumar after arrest, says will emerge victorious

“In these circumstances, the present notice is being issued with a demand from my client that you forthwith withdraw all the allegations by issuing an appropriate statement and unequivocally tender an unconditional apology. Failing which, my client will be constrained to take appropriate legal action against you,” it said.

tags
top news
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
BJP sends legal notices to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar over Covid scam claims
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
No Dalit among 200 priests invited for Ram temple event. What Mayawati said
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
American people overwhelmingly back India over China: Survey
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In