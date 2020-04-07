Coronavirus: Bengaluru top cop warns social media hate mongers

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:35 IST

City-based social media enthusiasts have been warned not to spread hate amid the Covid pandemic. “Lot of unwanted hate is being created on social media. Pray don’t be party to share, forward and liking such messages,” tweeted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, here on Monday.

Rao said stringent provisions of the National Disaster Management Act could be invoked for such offences.

Calling for unity, the Police Commissioner said the world was fighting a common enemy.

Underscoring the importance of life than a job, he said the social distancing would be enforced more stringently henceforth. “Social distancing will be enforced more stringently in public interest. Your life is more important than your job,” Rao tweeted.