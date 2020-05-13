Covid-19 cases in Karnataka near 1,000-mark, 32 deaths reported

bengaluru

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:18 IST

A 60-year-old man from Kalaburagi district became the 32nd Covid-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 26 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 951, the health department said on Wednesday.

The deceased man from a containment zone was brought dead on May 11 to a designated hospital in Kalaburagi, and he has tested positive for Covid-19, it said.

“26 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon.... Till date 951 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 32 deaths and 442 discharges,” the department said in its mid day situation update.

The fresh cases include- eleven from Bidar, four from Hassan, two each from Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, and Vijayapura, and one each from Bengaluru urban, Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

Among the new cases, while eleven are from containment zone in Bidar, seven are with travel history to Maharashtra, five are contacts of patients already tested positive, one each are from containment zone in Kalaburagi and with history of SARI, and the other person’s contact is under tracing.