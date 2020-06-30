e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19: Karnataka Agriculture Minister urges CM Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk

Covid-19: Karnataka Agriculture Minister urges CM Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk

bengaluru Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that Covid-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that Covid-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.(ANI)
         

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Tuesday urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to seal down Hirekerur Taluk in the Haveri district.

He said that Covid-19 has reached Hirekerur constituency.He urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

“Everybody’s life is in their own hands. People should be alert as much as possible. People should take adequate safety measures,” said the minister.

The total number of cases in Karnataka stands at 14,295 as on Monday and the death toll is 226. The number of active cases stands at 6,382, said the State Health Department.

