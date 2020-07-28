e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / ‘Don’t visit religious places’: Bengaluru civic body’s advice amid Covid-19 pandemic

‘Don’t visit religious places’: Bengaluru civic body’s advice amid Covid-19 pandemic

“The festival season is the riskiest time for the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, please STRICTLY follow the rules in order to stay safe,” the Bengaluru civic body said in a notification.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Priests spray disinfectant on the idols of deities at a temple ahead of its re-opening for devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru on June 6, 2020.
Priests spray disinfectant on the idols of deities at a temple ahead of its re-opening for devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru on June 6, 2020. (PTI File Photo)
         

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday advised people not to visit temples, mosques and other places of worship during the coming festival season.

“COVID-19 is now spreading rapidly in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. The festival season is starting with Varamahalakshmi festival on July 31, followed by Bakrid, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Gowri Ganesha, Moharram and then Onam. This festival season is the riskiest time for the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, please STRICTLY follow the rules in order to stay safe. Do not visit religious places even if they are officially declared open,” a notification from BBMP said.

In the context of Bakrid, unauthorised animal sacrifice (slaughtering) was prohibited in BBMP limits on roads and sidewalks, religious places, school and college premises, playgrounds and other public areas, as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act of 1976.

“Unauthorised animal sacrifice (slaughtering) is a punishable offence under Section 3 of the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act 1959 and Rules and the Amendment Act 1975, which provides for a maximum penalty of six months or Rs 1000, or both. According to the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act 1959, slaughter-worthy animals can only be slaughtered in official slaughterhouses,” the notification said.

