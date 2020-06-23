e-paper
Elderly people account for 78.87 percent of Covid deaths in Karnataka: Minister

As per the state Covid-19 war room data released last evening, out of the 9,399 positive cases in the state, a total of 841 were between the age group of 50-60 years and 686 are above 60 years of age.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India
Over three fourths of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka were in the above 50 age group
         

Over three fourths of Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka were in the above 50 age group and people should take special care of their elderly relatives at home, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

“Elderly are most vulnerable to #Covid19. 16.24 per cent of total positive cases in Karnataka are of people above 50.

But people above 50 constitute 78.87 per cent of total Covid deaths. I urge people to take special care of their elderly at home & ensure they stay home & stay safe,” Sudhakar tweeted.

As per the state Covid-19 war room data released last evening, out of the 9,399 positive cases in the state, a total of 841 were between the age group of 50-60 years and 686 are above 60 years of age.

Among the total 142 Covid related deaths so far in the state, the data showed 35 were of patients in the age group of 50-60, while 77 of them were above 60 years.

The state, especially the capital city, has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases in the past several days, prompting the government to focus on strict implementation of lockdown in clusters with more cases.

