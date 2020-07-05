e-paper
‘Exercise self-discipline, cooperate’: Bengaluru Police chief tweets amid 33-hour lockdown in city

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said on Saturday only essential services will be allowed during the 33-hour period.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Earlier, the state government had announced that there would be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and will be followed for the next four Sundays till August 2 as a part of the Centre's Unlock 2.0 plan.(PTI)
         

Bengaluru’s commissioner of police Bhaskar Rao has requested citizens to stay at home as authorities clamped a 33-hour lockdown from Saturday to Monday morning as the Karnataka’s capital city has seen a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Respected Citizens, just stay home and don’t ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody’s interest, heavens won’t fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self-discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday,” Bhaskar Rao tweeted on Saturday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said on Saturday only essential services will be allowed during the 33-hour period.

“Sale of essential items will be allowed during the lockdown, including meat shops. Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily,” Anil Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the state government had announced that there would be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and will be followed for the next four Sundays till August 2 as a part of the Centre’s Unlock 2.0 plan.

Here is what’s allowed and what’s not:

* Grocery stores, newspaper delivery, eateries and restaurants will be open only for home delivery

* Bars and pubs will be closed and so will theatres, shopping malls and other commercial establishments apart from essential services

* Meat shops will remain open

* All shops apart from essential services and all markets will remain closed

* Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services will not be open to people but a fleet of 100 buses will be operational for those in essential services

* Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has said services will be normal on Saturday but there will be no bus service on Sunday. Services will resume on Monday morning.

* Pharmacies and drug stores will remain open

