Home / Bengaluru / Govt ensuring safety of people amid challenging flood situation: Narayan

Govt ensuring safety of people amid challenging flood situation: Narayan

Various parts of the state continue to reel under flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 08, 2020 14:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan(Twitter)
         

Calling the flood situation as challenging due to excessive rains, waterlogging and landslides, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that the government has swung into action to ensure the safety of the people.

“The situation is very challenging due to excessive rains, waterlogging and landslides. The government and the concerned administration has swung into action, reaching out to all the affected people and rescuing people to ensure their safety. The required financial assistance has been provided to respective districts,” Narayan told ANI.

“All the required measures are being taken. There are no financial constraints. We all are geared to face all the situations. Compensation will be given to affected people after evaluation of the damage,” he added.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continued in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas.

