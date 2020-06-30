e-paper
Karnataka High Court functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The High Court in a notice informed about the decision on Monday.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:55 IST
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

“It is hereby notified to the litigant public/learned advocates/party-in-person/officers and staff of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru that, the judicial/non-judicial/administrative functions of the High Court is hereby suspended for one day -- on June 30, 2020, for sanitisation of entire High Court complex, due to unavoidable circumstances,” the notice read.

