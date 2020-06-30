Karnataka High Court functioning suspended today for sanitisation

bengaluru

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The High Court in a notice informed about the decision on Monday.

“It is hereby notified to the litigant public/learned advocates/party-in-person/officers and staff of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru that, the judicial/non-judicial/administrative functions of the High Court is hereby suspended for one day -- on June 30, 2020, for sanitisation of entire High Court complex, due to unavoidable circumstances,” the notice read.