Karnataka minister calls for meet after Bengaluru reports first case of Covid-19 reinfection

State medical education minister Sudhakar K said he will hold a meeting today with a team of specialists to discuss the issue.

bengaluru Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:45 IST
hindustan times.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bengaluru: A medic waits for citizens willing to undergo COVID-19 tests at a road side free clinic, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Bengaluru, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
After Bengaluru recorded its first case of a recovered coronavirus patient contracting the disease again, Karnataka medical education minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said he has called a meeting with a team of specialists to discuss the issue.

“A 27-year-old woman has been re-infected with Covid-19 within a couple of months after she had recovered. Today, I have called a meeting of a team of specialists on this”, the minister told news agency ANI.

The woman had first tested positive in July and was discharged later that month after recovering from the virus. However, on Sunday, Fortis Hospital, where she underwent treatment for Covid-19, said that in the last week of August, she once again tested positive for the disease.

Karnataka is one of the worst-hit states in the country, with nearly 4 lakh cases of Covid-19 thus far. Till Sunday night, the southern state had reported 2.92 lakh discharges, 99,266 active cases and over 6,300 deaths.

Most of the state’s cases are from its capital Bengaluru, with the IT hub also being among the worst-affected cities in the country.

