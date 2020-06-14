e-paper
Karnataka reports 308 more Covid-19 cases, tally at 6,824

As per the bulletin, with 3 deaths reported on Saturday, the death toll stood at 84, including 3 fatalities due to non-Covid causes.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
A total of 3,684 have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the disease.
A total of 3,684 have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the disease.
         

As many as 308 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 6,824, said the health department.

As per the bulletin, with 3 deaths reported on Saturday, the death toll stood at 84, including 3 fatalities due to non-Covid causes.

“A total of 308 more Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,824, including 3,092 active cases, 3,648 discharged and 84 deaths (3 due to non-Covid causes),” said department.

A total of 3,684 have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the disease.

So far 4,36,518 samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 10,177 samples tested on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases.

