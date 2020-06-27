Legal action against those flouting Covid-19 norms: Bengaluru Police

bengaluru

Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it will initiate legal action against those flouting Covid-19 norms.

Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, said that shops, malls, banks, hotels, offices and establishments are already aware of precautions to be taken.

“If you do not wear a mask and do not ensure safe distance, police will raid and initiate legal action, which it has already started,” Rao said.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that the state government would not impose another Covid-19 lockdown in Bengaluru as it has already sealed some areas.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had asked citizens to cooperate by adhering to the safety norms put in place for the control of coronavirus if they do not want another lockdown or sealing in the capital city.