Locals create ruckus as Covid-19 health staff conducts survey in Karnataka, 5 booked
ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to Covid-19.bengaluru Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:15 IST
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura on Wednesday.
ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to Covid-19.
The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- Section 353, 504 and 506.
The five accused have been identified as Basha Sab Dafedara, Mehboobsab Dafedar, Sohail Walikar, Saddam Dafedar and Jainabi Arab.
Further, an investigation is underway.