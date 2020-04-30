e-paper
Locals create ruckus as Covid-19 health staff conducts survey in Karnataka, 5 booked

bengaluru Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Vijayapura (Karnataka)
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura on Wednesday.

ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to Covid-19.

The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- Section 353, 504 and 506.

The five accused have been identified as Basha Sab Dafedara, Mehboobsab Dafedar, Sohail Walikar, Saddam Dafedar and Jainabi Arab.

Further, an investigation is underway.

