2 arrested for rape and murder of 2-year-old in MP

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:51 IST

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man and his accomplice for abducting, raping and killing a two-year-old girl in Jabalpur district, 370 km east of Bhopal.

The prime accused is a 21-year-old youth, a resident of a village in Jabalpur district. He is alleged to have abducted the child from her house, where she was sleeping with her mother on the night of September 17 and committed the crime with the help of an accomplice, a 20-year old youth from the same village, said Shivesh Singh Baghel, additional superintendent of police, Jabalpur.

The police officer said the body of the girl was recovered from an agricultural field the next day. The post-mortem report confirmed rape with the girl.

“The father of the girl lodged a complaint at Shahpur police station. During the investigation, police found that on the night of the crime, about 30-35 people had gathered in a neighbouring village to participate in a birthday party,” said Baghel.

“When police looked at the photographs from the function and interrogated the guests and other villagers, it came to be known that some of the guests had arrived in a taxi driven by the prime accused. His friend and a suspected accomplice was also with him. Police interrogated Sonu and he confessed to have committed the crime,” said the officer.

“He told police that he was in an inebriated state in the night. He was familiar with the father of the victim. He entered the house of the victim at night which was not locked from inside and abducted the girl,” said the additional SP.

Both the accused were arrested and produced before the court on Thursday. The court sent them to police custody for three days.

In another rape case, police on Thursday, announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information related to three unidentified accused involved in a gang rape in Khargone district, 328 kilometres south west of Bhopal.

“The 16-year-old girl was with her brother when three people came and beat her brother up. They took the girl with them and raped her. The brother informed the villagers, who reached the crime spot following which the accused fled, leaving their bike behind,” said Shailendra Singh Chauhan, superintendent of police (SP), Khargone.

During the investigation, police found that the bike was stolen from Indore on Tuesday.