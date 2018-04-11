BJP attacks Congress and ridicules Digvijaya on Rahul Gandhi’s silence on his Narmada Parikrama

Whether the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and earlier the then president Sonia Gandhi paid any attention to AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh’s six-month long Narmada Parikrama (Narmada circumambulation) was debated earlier in political circles. However, the BJP got a shot in its arm to attack Congress and ridicule Digvijaya when Rahul Gandhi’s twitter handle remained silent on conclusion of the Parikrma too on Monday.

State BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said in his tweet he would like to congratulate Digvijaya Singh on Narmada Parikrama but Rahul Gandhi’s ignoring the yatra for six months despite Digvijaya Singh’s doing parikrama of Gandhi family for his entire life underlined the fate of senior leaders and social issues in the Congress.

However, no sooner Kothari’s tweet appeared than there was a message on social media as to how Ahmad Patel who happens to be close to Sonia Gandhi had appreciated Digvijaya Singh on his parikrama.

Patel in his tweet on the eve of the conclusion of the parikrama said, “Tomorrow Digvijaya Singh ji & colleagues will complete the 3300 km Narmada Parikrama on foot after a 5 and a half month long arduous journey. This is a significant achievement. I commend their perseverance, dedication and above all their conviction to protect the Narmada.”

Patel immediately corrected duration of the yatra in another tweet as ‘six months and nine days’.

Justifying his tweet Kothari said, “After Narmada parikrama Digvijaya Singh said it was the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former president Sonia Gandhi who would decide his role in the party. But not to say of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi none of the Congress leaders from Delhi except those who belong to Madhya Pradesh, chose to attend his yatra during the past more than six months.”

He said this was the fact that Digvijaya Singh undertook the parikrama to revive his political career and make his presence felt in the Congress as he was sidelined in the party having been removed from the post of party affairs in charge of Goa and Karnataka. But he failed in his mission.

However, the state Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said Digvijaya Singh had already made it clear that Narmada parikrama was his personal and religious yatra. Hence, BJP should avoid playing politics on such a sacred subject like Narmada Parikrama.

“In fact, BJP can never understand the meaning of Narmada Parikrama. BJP leaders undertake parikrama of Narmada in aircraft whereas Digvijaya Singh undertook 3300-km long yatra afoot which none of BJP leaders even can think of undertaking. This shows the contrast between the thinking of Congress and that of the BJP leaders on what Narmada Parikrama really is”, he added.