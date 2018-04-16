Digvijaya Singh is back to Twitter after six months, so are trolls to attack him

Animosity and bitterness of attack on AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh (71) by trolls the moment he got back to Twitter after a gap of six months appeared as contemptuous as it used to be before, while ‘regretting his absence’ on the micro-blogging site for such a long time.

Digvijaya Singh’s last tweet after he had started his Narmada Parikrama (Narmada circumambulation) on September 30 last year, was on October 6 when he retweeted a story on Gauri Lankesh, the journalist-activist who was murdered at her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Since then, he didn’t post a single tweet till Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary on Saturday. He took the opportunity to tell how tribals, dalits and backward class people had benefitted from the Constitution during the past more than six decades and also from his Bhopal declaration in 2002 when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and that why they should enjoy equality and liberty in society.

However, Digvijaya Singh avoided bashing RSS or the BJP what he usually does on Twitter. He didn’t mention the two organisations or their leaders.

The moment Digvijaya Singh in his first tweet of the year thanked Shankracharya Swami Swaroopanand and others for his successful Narmada Parikrama the trolls started attacking him.

“Ab galiyan khaane ke liye taiyar ho ja” commented one Shivam Kamboj who also linked him with Rohingya Muslims while addressing him as ‘chacha’. One Ajay Bansal told him how his ‘followers’ had transferred to ‘follow’ AAP leader Ashutosh at @ashutosh838 (in the past six months).

“Bahut achchha ab Congress ko haani pahunchaane waale statements chalu karo (Pls start issuing statements which harm the Congress)”, said a Twitterati.

“Aap Hinduon ko kab se ahmiyat dene lege? (Since when you started attaching importance to Hindus?)”, asked one Ankit Gupta.

“6 mahine se bhare huye baithe logon ko halka karne ke liye Twitter par aapka phir se swagat hai”, commented a troll to show his intention as to what he was up to.

However, it’s not only abuses and criticism there has been support too to him in comments on his post.

‘One man army against BJP and RSS’ was the comment from one H Mafatlal Rajguru. Many congratulated him on his Narmada Parikrama and expected his role in strengthening of the Congress in coming time.

State Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Irrespective of the attacks on him Digvijaya Singh ji uses social media effectively to convey his views and messages. The saffron brigade fears his presence on social media as they get exposed for their act of omission and commission. His being active again on Twitter will certainly help the Congress.”

State BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayavargiya said, “Whether social media or no social media Digvijaya Singh had lost his touch with people of Madhya Pradesh who have not forgotten his misrule for 10 years from 1993 to 2003.”