Farmer dies of cardiac arrest after coming to know he had huge loan on him

A 65-year-old farmer in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday after coming to know he had a huge amount of loan on him whereas he had not taken any loan as claimed by the younger brother.

The local residents blocked the traffic at Kesali square in Sagar district after having kept the dead body of the farmer on the road while demanding stern action against those who had committed fraud of taking the loan in the name of the farmer.

According to Govind Adivasi, brother of the deceased Mukundi Adivasi, a resident of village Sardai Nayanagar in Sagar district, the latter came to know from him on Tuesday night that he had a loan of Rs 5.43 lakh on his head as was mentioned in a list pasted at the local cooperative body office.

The primary cooperative bodies are pasting the list of farmers who have loans as a part of the process initiated by the state government to waive loan of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh per head as was promised by the Congress during the state assembly elections last year.

Govind said his brother became nervous on coming to know about the loan. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

He said when he and other family members went to the local police station to lodge an FIR in regard with the fraud the police refused to lodge the FIR.

The farmers called off their agitation when the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) RM Tripathi and sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) Ajeet Patel reached the spot and assured the farmers that an action would be taken against the guilty.

Local MLA and minister in Kamal Nath government Harsh Yadav said, “There were irregularities committed at a large scale in cooperative banks in disbursement of loans. The government will take stern action against the guilty.”

