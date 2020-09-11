Four arrested in Madhya Pradesh for developing fake IDs to get SIMs for online fraudsters

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:30 IST

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested four men associated with telecom companies from Shivpuri for allegedly issuing SIM cards using forged identity cards to defraud people.

Bhopal police superintendent (cyber cell) Gurukaran Singh said Pankaj Gupta, 28, Indrapal Singh, 24, Pankaj Joshi, 20, and Manish Namdeo, 24, were arrested after Bhopal-resident Yogesh Sood lodged a complaint that a person called him up and asked for some bank details to increase the limit of credit card in January this year. “The fraudsters [later] transferred Rs 122,000 from Sood’s account to different digital payment wallets.”

Gurukaran Singh said the cyber cell traced the numbers used to open the wallets and found they were registered in the names of different residents. “During investigation, we found that a distributor Pankaj Gupta and retailers Indrapal Singh, Pankaj Joshi and Manish Namdeo used to make fake identification cards by using cards of genuine customers by morphing their names and photos. Later these fake cards were used to issue SIM cards.”

The SIM cards were sold to fraudsters in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for up to Rs 5,000.

Gurukaran Singh said more people were involved in the racket and were going to be nabbed soon.