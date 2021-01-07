Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in Madhya Pradesh; taking precautions: CM Chouhan

bhopal

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:06 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that the state government was keeping a check on the bird flu outbreak and had issued guidelines for poultry farms. He added that Madhya Pradesh had also banned the supply of chicken from southern states for the next 10 days.

“We are keeping an eye on Bird flu and have issued the guideline for poultry farms. We have banned the supply of chicken from the southern states to MP for the next 10 days. We are taking precautions,” Chouhan said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier, the chief minister had reviewed the bird flu situation in the capital city of Bhopal and instructed officials to take preventive measures and step up surveillance at poultries in those districts where bird deaths have been reported. He further told them to ensure that all guidelines are followed and urged the animal husbandry department and other allied agencies to stay on alert.

An official report on Tuesday had confirmed bird flu as the cause of mass deaths of crows in Agar Malwa and Mandsaur districts of MP, after Indore. “Presence of H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza or bird flu) was found in the carcasses of crows in Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts, an official told news agency PTI after citing the results of the samples sent for laboratory examination.

In Indore, a total of 155 dead crows have been detected with the H5N8 virus since it was first detected in the city last week. As many as 400 bird deaths have been reported across 10 districts of the state.

The official quoted above added that samples were also collected from Ujjain, Sehore, Dewas, Guna, Shajapur, Khargone and Neemuch districts and were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for examination.

Meanwhile, several states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu , Kerala and Karnataka etc have been placed on alert and have stepped up the surveillance and monitoring of birds for any signs of the virus. The central government has deployed multi-disciplinary teams in bird flu affected areas and the Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying ministry said that advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the virus in poultry ducks, migratory birds and crows.

