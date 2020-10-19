e-paper
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata's 'Shakuni'

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata’s ‘Shakuni’

Chouhan further said that in one and a quarter years, the Congress pot of sins was filled up which was burst by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

bhopal Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Jyotiraditya Scindia during foundation stone laying ceremony of a micro irrigation project in Sanwer, Indore.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Jyotiraditya Scindia during foundation stone laying ceremony of a micro irrigation project in Sanwer, Indore.(PTI)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh calling him “Shakuni” who will be relieved only when his party gets destroyed.

“Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata’s Shakuni and will be relieved only when he destroys his party,” Shivraj said while addressing a public rally here.

Chouhan further said that in one and a quarter years, the Congress pot of sins was filled up which was burst by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rajgarh district’s Biaora Assembly constituency will witness a by-poll on November 3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the public rally here to support BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

