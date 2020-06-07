e-paper
Madhya Pradesh govt launches urban street vendor welfare programme

“A few days ago we provided Rs 1,555 crore to 22,800 Gram Panchayats for development purpose and today’s amount has also been transferred to the accounts of urban local bodies amid the Covid-19 crisis,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

bhopal Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhopal
Speaking about the current Covid-19 situation in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan said that the number of active patients in the state was not a matter of concern.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and “Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavsayi Utthan Yojana” and transferred Rs 300 crore to urban local bodies.

The Chief Minister also interacted with street vendors through video conference.

Speaking about the current Covid-19 situation in the state, Chouhan said that the number of active patients in the state was not a matter of concern.

“We cannot impose lockdown for a longer time, we need to take precautions in order to stay safe. We need to revive the businesses as well,” he added.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting Pradhan Mantri Path Vikreta Aatmanirbhar Nidhi Karyakram along with this Shehri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana will commence in order to benefit the state’s urban businessmen under which small businessmen or vendors will be given Rs 10,000 in the form of working capital,” said the Chief Minister.

