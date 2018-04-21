The official site of the Madhya Pradesh high court was hacked on Friday as a result of which the site was down for over 12 hours.

The hackers after successfully hacking the site wrote “Hacked by ASilentKiller :: TeaM_CC on ROLL!” and below it was written “Justice for Asifa”, referring to the eight-year old girl who was kidnapped, raped and then killed in Kathua, Udhampur district of Jammu.

Jabalpur High Court Registrar (IT) F H Kazi said that the site had been attacked, but the site had not been hacked as all the data was safe, and added that it had been restored. “The hackers were attacking the site since 2 pm on Thursday and 2.54 am on Friday we shut the site. However, the internal system was working and filings, which are now done online, was possible. The IT department worked hard and restored the site at 4.15 pm.”

Registrar Kazi said that no data had been lost and they were putting extra security to protect the site.

Cyber expert Yogesh Pandit said that vulnerabilities are there in both government and private web sites. “It is time to time of add the word ‘safe’ in between our quest for a Digital India,” Pandit said. (with inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur)