‘They were coming to kill a renowned person’: MP police on daylight encounter of two alleged killers

bhopal

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:05 IST

Two men, carrying a cash reward for allegedly killing a Congress leader and another man in Jabalpur were gunned down in an encounter with police in Narsinghpur district, 230 km west of Bhopal, in the wee hours of Monday, as per police.

In the exchange of fire, an additional superintendent of police and town inspector also received bullet injuries, as per police.

As per Narsinghpur superintendent of police Gurucharan Singh, Vijay Yadav, a resident of Jabalpur, carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 and his accomplice Saleem-- also from Jabalpur and carrying a reward of Rs 15,000-- were wanted for the past two years for allegedly killing a Jabalpur Congress leader Raju Mishra and a history-sheeter Kukku Punjabi.

They were also accused in more than 20 crime cases including murders and attempt to murders.

Police acted on a tip-off that the two were coming to Jabalpur to kill a “renowned person,” said Singh and added that “police kept a vigil on Narsinghpur-Jabalpur road.”

Both the accused were injured in the encounter that took place near Kumrodha village of Narsinghpur district, according to the police. “They were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared dead,” said Singh.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, as per the district administration, Narsinghpur.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 20:05 IST