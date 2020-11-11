Bihar result is ‘victory of hopes and aspirations’, says Amit Shah

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:19 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed ‘victory of hopes and aspirations’ in Bihar with votes still being counted for assembly election 2020.

“Every section in Bihar has rejected the politics of casteism and appeasement and has accepted NDA’s development politics. This is a win for the hopes and aspirations of every Bihari. It is also a win for the double engine of development as represented by PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. I want to congratulate every BJP worker for this win,” Shah said in a tweet.

He thanked the people of Bihar for choosing ‘development, progress and good governance’.

BJP president JP Nadda said the people of Bihar have rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics and expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“People of Bihar stamped their approval on welfare policies of Modi govt and work done by Nitish Kumar-led NDA government,” he tweeted.

The Bihar assembly has a total strength of 243 members with a majority mark of 122 seats.

Counting of votes continued till late on Tuesday night for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections, in which the NDA, comprising of BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM, was locked in a tough fight against the grand opposition alliance that included RJD, Congress and left parties.

The results have been delayed as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.