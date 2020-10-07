e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP allocates 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party

The seat distribution was announced at a press conference addressed by BJP leader and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and VIP chief Mukesh Sahni.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Patna
Bihar deputy CM Susheel Kumar Modi along with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni speaks to media during a press conference ahead of Bihar assembly election, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Bihar deputy CM Susheel Kumar Modi along with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni speaks to media during a press conference ahead of Bihar assembly election, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
         

The BJP on Wednesday allocated 11 seats to associate partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of 121 seats in Bihar assembly polls.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced at a joint press conference Tuesday that while JD(U) will spare some seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from its share of 122 seats and the BJP will accommodate VIP from its quota of 121 seats in the 243-member assembly.

JD(U) has provided seven seats to HAM.

The seat distribution to VIP was announced at a press conference addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal and VIP chief Mukesh Sahni.

Jaiswal told reporters that VIP will also be provided one seat in Bihar legislative council in future.

VIP floated a couple of years ago by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni, was with the opposition Grand Alliance till last week.

Sahni had on Friday last announced an abrupt exit from the opposition coalition in protest against “back-stabbing” by RJD, which helms the anti-NDA grouping, and its de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Sahni expressed happiness over return to the BJP-led NDA with which he had started his political innings in 2014 general election with an aim to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the country. PTI DR SNS SNS

tags
top news
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In