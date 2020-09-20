Bihar assembly election 2020: Chirag terms Nitish’s ‘7 resolves’ a Grand Alliance initiative

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:39 IST

In a fresh letter, this time to his partymen and supporters, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan termed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious “seven resolves” development initiative, which the state government is working on, “a programme of the Grand Alliance (GA) government comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) and the Congress, which was formed in 2015”.

Kumar’s JD(U) has left the opposition alliance since and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is important for the LJP to present its own developmental roadmap... so they know what our schemes will be when an LJP-backed government comes to power. I have been working with my partymen on this for a year now. The ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ vision document has been prepared based on suggestions from over four lakh Biharis,” he said.

“Seven resolves” is a programme for good governance launched by the Bihar government for the period 2015-20, comprising seven schemes to ensure basic necessities such as piped drinking water, toilet facility, electricity connections, by-lanes and drainage to each household, road connectivity to every habitation, skill development of youth, empowerment of women and opportunities for higher and technical education to all.

The schemes continued even after Kumar walked out of the GA to form a government with the BJP, in which LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras was also a minister.

Chirag has also written to his party leaders, stating that he cannot leave Delhi due to the ill health of his father, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, and hence, they should extend a helping hand to the people affected by floods and Covid-19 in Bihar.

JD (U) spokesman and Bihar’s public relations minister Neeraj Kumar said that even the name GA was given by the Kumar-led JD (U) and “seven resolves” was a “people’s programme” envisioned by Kumar. “The alliance partner BJP accepted it after Nitishji walked out of GA. It is a village-centric development programme, which has successfully touched the lives of people,” he added.

Neeraj Kumar said that the development schemes under “seven resolves” have helped usher in social change in Bihar, which the people also appreciate. “The Centre has also appreciated two of the schemes—electricity to all households and tap drinking water to all,” he added.

LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari said that Chirag has repeatedly raised issues concerning the people and deficiencies in governance. “In 2017, Nitish Kumar came back to the NDA fold and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the opportunity to serve. If LJP raises public issues, it should not be seen as an affront to anyone,” he added.