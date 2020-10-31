e-paper
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress seeks to win Rosera again, LJP is top contender

Congress’ Dr Ashok Kumar won the constituency in 2015 with 85,506 votes and a vote share of 52.29 per cent while the BJP’s Manju Hazari secured the second place as she garnered 51,145 and a vote share of over 31 per cent.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:35 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The first phase of polling in the Bihar polls for 71 seats on October 28 saw an electorate strength of nearly 11.5 million.
Rosera, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) candidates, is one of the 94 constituencies to witness polling in the second phase of voting on November 3 in the Bihar assembly elections. A part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rosera has an electorate strength of nearly 330,000 voters which include 175,196 men, 154,776 women and seven from the third gender.

The top contenders for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 are Nagendra Kumar Vikal from the Congress, Birendra Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Krishan Raj of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The Chirag Paswan-led LJP, which was with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, is now fighting the election independently.

Congress’ Dr Ashok Kumar won the constituency in 2015 with 85,506 votes and a vote share of 52.29 per cent while the BJP’s Manju Hazari secured the second place as she garnered 51,145 and a vote share of over 31 per cent. The difference of over 34,000 votes between the winner and loser gives a sign that Congress perhaps would win Rosera for a second consecutive time. The Congress is contesting the 2020 election as part of the Mahagathbandhan, which has fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 election, the voter population of Rosera stood at 295,959 which included 157,640 men and 138,314 women. The constituency recorded voter turnout of nearly 55 per cent and a total of 5,841 people did not vote for any party.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD had emerged as the single largest party in 2015 as it got 80 seats, the Janata Dal(United) won 71 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get 53 seats.

The first phase of polling in the Bihar polls for 71 seats on October 28 saw an electorate strength of nearly 11.5 million, who exercised their franchise to elect representatives who would rule their respective constituencies for the next five years. The third and the last phase of polling will witness voting in 78 constituencies on November 7 and the votes will be counted on November 10.

