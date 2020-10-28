Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Know all about Sandesh constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 03:31 IST

The Bihar assembly elections are the first big state elections to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic with 71 constituencies across 16 districts voting today. The Sandesh assembly constituency in the Bhojpur district also votes in the first phase today.

Sandesh is considered an RJD stronghold. The RJD has fielded controversial leader Arun Yadav’s wife Kiran Devi from Sandesh. In the 2015 assembly polls, Arun Yadav had defeated BJP’s Sanjay Singh to win the seat. However, since Yadav is accused in a rape case, the party has chosen to give ticket to his wife.

The JD(U) has fielded Vijayendra Yadav against Kiran Devi. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party has fielded Shweta Singh.

Sandesh is a Yadav-majority area. The RJD emerged victorious in Sandesh in 2000, 2005 and 2015. The seat is part of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.

The Election Commission has notified strict guidelines for distancing, mask wearing and temperature checks, and procured thousands of personal protective equipment and Covid gear. Roughly 24.5 million voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates – including eight sitting ministers.

The 71 constituencies going to vote today fall in six districts, including Naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad.

Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP in 29, Congress in 21 and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

The NDA’s chief ministerial candidate is Nitish Kumar, who is aiming for a fourth straight term, while the RJD-led mahagathbandhan’s choice is Tejashwi Yadav.

The next two phases of the polls will be held on November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.