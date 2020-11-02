Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Kuchaikote set to see fierce battle between JD(U) and Congress

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:39 IST

Kuchaikote is an assembly constituency in Gopalganj district of Bihar and part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat. It will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election. The result will be declared on November 10.

In 2015, the seat had 298,698 registered voters. Of these, 52.01% were male voters and 47.98% were females.

In 2015, 10 candidates had contested the elections from Kuchaikote. Janata Dal (United) candidate Amrendra Kumar won the election, defeating Congress candidate Kali Pandey by 3,562 votes.

In 2010, Kumar had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Aditya Narayan by 19,518 votes.

While Pappu Pandey is contesting from the JD(U), Kali Pandey has filed his nomination as a Congress candidate for the upcoming polls from the constituency.

In the three-phased Bihar election, which kick-started on October 28 and will be entering the second stage on November 3 and then the final stage on November 7 for 243 seats, the opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left is taking on the combined might of the ruling JD(U), BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAMS and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the electoral race in the second phase of polling.

The Bihar Assembly polls, seen as a mammoth exercise by political experts, are the first in the country to be conducted by the Election Commission amid a raging coronavirus disease outbreak.

The commission has introduced several guidelines keeping the viral contagion in consideration. People have been instructed to wear a mask during all election related activities and thermal screening of everyone involved in the election exercises is being carried out by EC officials.

In a departure from the previous polling practices, only 1,000 voters will exercise their franchise at a particular booth, instead of 1,500. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.