e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar at poll rally, he says ‘won’t have any impact’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar at poll rally, he says ‘won’t have any impact’

The security personnel accompanying Kumar immediately formed a cordon around the chief minister and started zeroing in on the attacker. But Kumar asked them to leave those people; he said they would “understand it themselves” after a few days, according to news agency ANI.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:57 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday faced onion attack while addressing an election rally in Madhubani district. Kumar was talking about jobs when the attack took place.

But Kumar continued his speech and said this will not have any impact. “Keep throwing. You all can understand. This will not have any impact,” he said while addressing the rally.

The security personnel accompanying Kumar immediately formed a cordon around the chief minister and started zeroing in on the attacker. But Kumar asked them to leave those people; he said they would “understand it themselves” after a few days, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read: In Bihar rallies, Rahul Gandhi targets NDA over jobs, Covid-19 crisis

The rally was for the third and final phase of the elections scheduled for November 7. The state is witnessing the penultimate phase of polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies in 17 districts.

Over 51 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the second phase of voting on Tuesday, according to Election Commission.

The highest poll percentage of 54.89 was recorded in Muzaffarpur, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App. The lowest turnout of 39.65 per cent has been reported from Patna district.

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion was extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

The process, however, concluded early in Maoist-hit areas.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In