In Bihar rallies, Rahul Gandhi targets NDA over jobs, Covid-19 crisis

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:36 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday campaigned in poll-bound Bihar where he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that they have looted the people of the state.

“Every youth of Bihar knows that Narendra Modi and Nitishji have together looted Bihar. They have destroyed Bihar’s small shopkeepers. And now the youth and the farmer of Bihar have decided to vote for Grand Alliance,” he said while addressing his first rally in Korha.

He hit out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the issues of employment, coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, migrant exodus and Centre’s farm laws.

Gandhi claimed that PM Modi and Nitish Kumar failed to fulfill promises about development and job creation.

“I want to ask all the youth who are here that Modi ji had said he will give two crore jobs every year. Nitish ji said the same. But where are the jobs? Why are the youth unemployed today?” he said.

Speaking on the migrant exodus due to the Covid-19 crisis, Gandhi pointed out neither Modi nor Kumar did anything to help migrant workers when they were walking thousands of kilometres to return homes during the lockdown.

“The Congress had arranged buses for the movement of migrant workers. We are not in power so we could not do it for millions, but we helped as many people as we could,” the he added.

At his last and final rally of the day in Kishanganj, Gandhi raised the issue of Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown to attack the central government.

“The Prime Minister didn’t even give a day’s time to the people of Bihar and the rest of India before imposing the lockdown,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged the three recently implemented farm laws by the central government only catered to industrialists and not farmers, adding that PM Modi wants to destroy the system of procurement, mandis and Minimum Support Price (MSP) to serve those at the top.

Bihar witnessed the second phase of polling in 94 constituencies across 17 districts. The final phase will be held on on November 7. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on November 10.