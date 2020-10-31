Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will RJD bastion Ujiarpur be dominated by RLSP this time?

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:16 IST

Another constituency polling in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections is Ujiarpur. Voting for Ujiarpur along with 93 other constituencies will take place on November 3. The constituency is a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) since 2010 and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party seeks to win it for a third straight time.

The top candidates in the Bihar assembly elections this year are Alok Kumar Mehta from the RJD, Sheel Kumar Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP’s) Prashant Kumar Pankaj. The RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta won the constituency in the Bihar assembly election in 2015 with 85,466 votes and 52.24 per cent vote share while the second spot was taken by the RLSP’s Kumar Anant, who secured 38,006 votes and 23.23 per cent vote share. The difference of votes between the two parties was nearly 47,500.

Ujiarpur was won by the RJD in the Bihar assembly election 2010 as well as it defeated the Janata Dal(United) by 13,031 votes. The two parties contested together in 2015 and secured 178 constituencies out of the total 243 but separated in 2017 and are fighting the Bihar polls as immediate rivals.

The two consecutive wins in the constituency by the RJD show that top contenders for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 -- the RLSP and BJP -- will have to put up a hard fight against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party.

Apart from the Rosera assembly seat, Ujiarpur also falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. It was formed after the delimitation order of 2008. The order is a part of the Delimitation Commission of India established by the Centre under the provisions Delimitation Commission Act. The commission’s main job is to redraw the boundaries of several assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies on the basis of the census.

Ujiarpur has a voting population of 298,793 which comprises 159,366 men, 139,421 women and six from the third gender. It had an electorate strength of nearly 266,000, which included 142,248 men and 123,308 women and a voter turnout of 61.61%, in the 2015 elections.

Polling for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections will take place on November 7. The third phase has a total of 78 constituencies. Counting of votes and declaration of results would also be on November 10.