e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election 2020: Face-off between BJP, RJD in Rajauli assembly constituency

Bihar election 2020: Face-off between BJP, RJD in Rajauli assembly constituency

Rajauli primarily witnesses an electoral contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat is among the 71 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 16:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the 2015 elections, the constituency was bagged by Prakash Veer of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party and Arjun Ram of BJP was the runner-up.
In the 2015 elections, the constituency was bagged by Prakash Veer of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party and Arjun Ram of BJP was the runner-up.(PTI)
         

Rajauli, one of the seats that will be contested in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, is located in Nawada district of Bihar and comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

The voting will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 10. The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1 and the last date of nominations was October 8. The withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 12.

Rajauli primarily witnesses an electoral contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat is among the 71 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 43,9056 population of Rajauli constituency, 93.13% is rural and 6.87% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 30.23 and 0.04, respectively.

Click here for complete coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020

What happened in 2015 assembly elections?

In the 2015 elections, the constituency was bagged by Prakash Veer of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party and Arjun Ram of BJP was the runner-up. Prakash Veer got 45.81 percent votes, while Arjun Ram got 42.81 percent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. Prakash Veer defeated Arjun Ram by just 4,615 votes in a close fight despite the RJDS-JD (U) –Congress alliance.

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Rajauli seat was allotted to the RJD, whose sitting MLA Prakash Veer was renominated. The rival NDA camp allowed BJP to contest from the seat. The latter has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar, who won the seat in 2010.

The total number of electorates in 2015 was 3,02,900. Of them, 52.36 were male voters and 47.64 were female voters.

The total number of candidates in 2015 was 12 and voter turnout was 50 percent.

In the 2015 polls, the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, JD (U) and Congress had won altogether three seats -Rajauli, Nawada and Gobindpur. In the current election, the BJP is contesting three seats—Rajauli, Hisua and Warisaliganj while the JD (U) has two seats Nawada and Gobindpur. In the Grand Alliance, the RJD is contesting from Rajauli, Nawada and Gobindpur, while ally Congress from Hisua and Warisaliganj.

tags
top news
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli smacks 200th six, RCB on the charge
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli smacks 200th six, RCB on the charge
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In