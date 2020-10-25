Bihar election 2020: Face-off between BJP, RJD in Rajauli assembly constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 16:42 IST

Rajauli, one of the seats that will be contested in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, is located in Nawada district of Bihar and comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

The voting will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 10. The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1 and the last date of nominations was October 8. The withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 12.

Rajauli primarily witnesses an electoral contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat is among the 71 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 43,9056 population of Rajauli constituency, 93.13% is rural and 6.87% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 30.23 and 0.04, respectively.

What happened in 2015 assembly elections?

In the 2015 elections, the constituency was bagged by Prakash Veer of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party and Arjun Ram of BJP was the runner-up. Prakash Veer got 45.81 percent votes, while Arjun Ram got 42.81 percent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. Prakash Veer defeated Arjun Ram by just 4,615 votes in a close fight despite the RJDS-JD (U) –Congress alliance.

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Rajauli seat was allotted to the RJD, whose sitting MLA Prakash Veer was renominated. The rival NDA camp allowed BJP to contest from the seat. The latter has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar, who won the seat in 2010.

The total number of electorates in 2015 was 3,02,900. Of them, 52.36 were male voters and 47.64 were female voters.

The total number of candidates in 2015 was 12 and voter turnout was 50 percent.

In the 2015 polls, the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, JD (U) and Congress had won altogether three seats -Rajauli, Nawada and Gobindpur. In the current election, the BJP is contesting three seats—Rajauli, Hisua and Warisaliganj while the JD (U) has two seats Nawada and Gobindpur. In the Grand Alliance, the RJD is contesting from Rajauli, Nawada and Gobindpur, while ally Congress from Hisua and Warisaliganj.