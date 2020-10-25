Bihar election 2020: BJP, Congress battle on cards in Wazirganj assembly constituency

bihar-election

Wazirganj assembly constituency segment is based in Gaya district of Bihar. The Wazirganj assembly constituency came into existence in 2008 after the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India. The seat will go to polls on October 28--the first phase of the assembly elections and the results will be declared on November 10. The contest here is primarily between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll results would be declared on November 10.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 453800 population 81.57% is rural and 18.43% is urban population. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 30.46 and 0.04, respectively out of total population. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past decade, as the Congress and the BJP have been alternatively elected.

From the grand alliance, the Wazirganj seat was allotted to the Congress, which had won the seat in 2015. From the NDA camp, the BJP would be contesting. While the Congress candidate is Shashi Shekhar Singh, the BJP allotted the ticket to Birendra Singh.

What happened in 2015 assembly elections?

In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,80,347 registered voters. Of them, 1,47,200 were male voters and 1,33,139 were female voters. Wazirganj recorded 60.34 percent voting. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 5,869. The first election on Wazirganj took place in 2010.

In 2015, Wazirganj legislative assembly constituency had total 280347 electors. Total number of valid vote was 169144. Congress candidate Awadhesh Kumar Singh won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 80,107 votes. BJP candidate Birendra Singh stood second with total 67,348 votes. He lost by 12,759 votes. The Congress bagged 47.36 percent of the votes and the BJP received 39.82 percent.

In 2010, Wazirganj legislative assembly constituency had total 22,9540 electors. Total number of valid vote was 12,2073. BJP candidate Virendra Singh won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 38,893 votes. Congress candidate Awadhesh Kumar Singh stood second with total 21,127 votes. He lost by 17,766 votes.