Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP-CPI(ML) battle on the cards in Karakat as sitting RJD MLA misses out on ticket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:14 IST

Karakat is one of the seven assembly constituencies in Bihar’s Rohtas district and comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh, also known as Sanjay Yadav, is the sitting MLA from here, Mahabali Singh, from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), is the incumbent Lok Sabha MP.

From 2010-2015, the Karakat assembly seat was held by Rajeshwar Raj of the JD(U), who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Before him, Arun Singh, from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, held the seat from 2000-2010.

In the 2015 assembly polls, Sanjay Kumar Singh had defeated Rajeshwar Raj to emerge victorious from this seat. Singh had secured 59,720 votes against Raj’s 47,601, as per elections.in, thus winning by a margin of 12,119 votes.

Voting in this constituency will take place in the first of three phases, on October 28; 70 other constituencies will also go to polls in the first phase. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray from Karakat, including both Raj and Arun Singh. However, this time the RJD has not fielded the sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh. This is because the CPI(ML) is a part of the RJD-led opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan, and hence, has been allotted the Karakat seat, from where it has chosen to field Arun Singh.

The Bihar assembly has a total strength of 243.

The other two dates on which votes for the Bihar assembly election will be cast are November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes, meanwhile, will be done on November 10.

CM Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial face of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which, among others, comprises the BJP and the Kumar-led JD(U). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy CM under Kumar, is the candidate for the state’s top post of the Mahagathbandhan, which also comprises the Congress.