Bihar Election 2020: BJP leads in Bankipur, while Congress leads in Patna Sahib assembly seat under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:04 IST

The Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency has six Vidhan Sabha segments, which are a part of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. All these six constituencies were among the 94 seats which polled in the second phase of the assembly election in Bihar on November 3. In the 2019 general election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency after defeating Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha had won the 2014 mandate on a BJP ticket.

Here is a look at how all these parties in these seven seats are faring in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 as counting is underway:

Bakhtiarpur assembly election 2020 result updates: Bakhtiarpur had a voting population of 256,575 in the assembly election of 2015 which included 138,161 males and 118,408 females. BJP leader Ranvijay Singh defeated Aniruddh Kumar of the RJD by a margin of nearly 8,000 votes. Read more about Bakhtiarpur constituency

Digha assembly election 2020 result updates: Digha during the 2015 election had 31 candidates in the fray. BJP leader Sanjay Chaurasia who is also a top contender in the 2020 election, defeated JD(U)’s Rajeev Ranjan Prasad by a margin of 24,779 votes. Read more about Digha constituency

Bankipur assembly election 2020 result updates: Current trends show that Nitin Nabin of the BJP is leading the race in Bankipur.

In the 2015 election, the BJP defeated the Congress by a margin of nearly 40,000 votes. Read more about Bankipur constituency

Kumhrar assembly election 2020 result updates: There were 34 candidates in the fray during the 2015 Bihar assembly election. BJP leader Arun Kumar Sinha secured 87,792 votes and won the election after defeating the Congress party candidate Aquil Haider by a big margin of 37,275 votes. Read more about Kumhrar constituency

Patna Sahib assembly election 2020 result updates: Current trends reflect Pravin Singh of the Congress party is leading the in Patna Sahib assembly constituency while the BJP candidate Nand Kishore Yadav is trailing. Singh is leading by a margin of 1,778 votes.

The BJP’s Kishore had won the 2015 election after defeating RJD’s Santosh Mehta by a margin of just 2,792 votes. A total of 16 candidates were in the fray for the Patna Sahib assembly seat during this year. Read more about Patna Sahib constituency

Fatuha assembly election 2020 result updates: Dr Ramanand Yadav of the RJD defeated LJP’s Satyendra Kumar Singh by a margin of over 30,000 votes. Yadav got a total of 77,210 votes while Singh secured nearly 47,000 votes. Read more about Fatuha constituency

The 243-Bihar assembly went to polls in three phases, starting October 28 the first with 71 constituencies on October 28, the second with 94 constituencies on November 3 and the third with 78 constituencies on November 7. This election was majorly a battle between two alliances - the NDA which fielded the JD(U) president Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate and the Mahagathbandhan -which had RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its face for the top job in Bihar. The exit polls, which were conducted by major news channels in the country on November 7 showed that the Mahagathbandhan would perhaps emerge as the winner after getting the requisite majority.

As the electoral process comes to end in the state of Bihar, voters and politicians actively participated in this festival of a democratic institution. The crucial issues for this year were of employment, health, education, corruption and women empowerment. All political parties fielded their best candidates and ensured Bihar’s populace of nearly 124 million that all these issues will be addressed with swiftness if they come into power for the next five years.