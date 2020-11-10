e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti constituencies

Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti seats under Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti constituencies
Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti constituencies
         

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 centres in 38 districts across Bihar. People of Bihar voted to elect their representatives for the six assembly seats of Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti seats under Araria Lok Sabha constituency on November 7.

Situated in the northeast of Bihar’s capital Patna, Araria assembly went to polls in the third and final phase of elections. The seat is currently represented by Congress’s Abidur Rahman who had defeated LJP candidate Ajay Kumar Jha by a huge margin of 40,040 votes in the 2015 assembly polls.

Follow the latest updates from Araria Lok Sabha constituency:

Narpatganj assembly election 2020 result updates: As counting begins, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Anil Kumar Yadav who had won the seat in 2015 election is leading in Narpatganj.

Raniganj assembly election 2020 result updates: RJD’s Avinash Manglam is leading, as per the early trends. In the year 2015, Amchit Rishi Dev of JD(U) had won the seats.

Forbesganj assembly election 2020 result updates: As per early trends, INC’s Zakir Hussain Khan is leading. In the year 2015, BJP’s Vidya Sagar Keshri had won the seat .

Araria assembly election 2020 result updates: Congress’s Abidur Rahman is leading, as per early trends. He had won the seat in Bihar elections 2015.

Jokihat assembly election 2020 result updates: Fielded by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Shahnawaz Alam is leading, the early trends show. JDU’s Sarfaraz Alam had won the seat in the 2015 elections.

Sikti assembly election 2020 result updates:

Click here for full coverage on Bihar Elections 2020

Voting for 243-assembly seats was held in three-phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- in Bihar amid the Covid-19 threat. The voting was held with strict measures mandated by the Election Commission of India.

As the polling closed on November 7, the exit polls predicted a win for the grand alliance led by the RJD party. While Nitish Kumar, fighting elections under the NDA banner, may fall short of a clear majority.

