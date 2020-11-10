Bihar Election 2020: Vote counting updates for Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatiya seats

bihar-election

The counting for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began at 8 am on Tuesday. The counting is taking place at 55 centres across 38 districts. Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatiya seats under Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP has been the winner in most of the seat previosuly. In 2015, BJP’s Narayan Prasad won the Nautan seat, Prakash Rai won in Chanpatia, Ajay Kumar Singh won Raxaul and Ramchandra Sahni won Sugauli. Madan Mohan Tiwari of INC secured the Bettiah seat, while Shamim Ahmad of RJD won in Narkatiya.

The performance of all the parties in these six seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is currently like this:

Narkatiya assembly election 2020 result updates: With counting of votes underway, current trends show previously elected RJD’s Shamim Ahmad leading the race with 2175 votes. Meanwhile, JDU’s Shyam Bihari Prasad has got 1927 votes till now and is trailing by a margin of 248 votes.

Chanpatia assembly election 2020 result updates: Umakant Singh of BJP is leading with 6796 votes with INC’s Abhishek Ranjan folowwing with 6353 votes.

Raxaul assembly election 2020 result updates: Early trends show Pramod Kumar Sinha of BJP leading and 6658 votes with independent Suresh Kumar following closely with 4660 votes.

Sugauli assembly election 2020 result updates: Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh of RJD is leading with 2281 votes, closely followed with Ramchandra Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party with 1280 votes.

The counting of votes in the 2020 Bihar assembly election will be held on Tuesday (November 10). A total of 3,733 candidates, including 371 women, were in the fray in the three-phase elections, according to the data released by the Election Commission. Votes for the assembly elections in Bihar were cast in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 3 and the last one on November 7.

The exit polls have given the grand alliance led by the RJD a slight edge over the BJP-JD(U) coalition. These exit polls were released shortly after the third and final round of counting on November 7.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic Bihar witnessed a great voter turnout in all the three phases. For safety of all the Election Commission of India had laid down several norms and guidelines including the provision of essential facilities like sanitization of polling booths, offering gloves and masks to all the visitors and taking care of social distancing in all polling booths at all times. Covid-19 infected patients were also given a chance to take part in the democratic process through postal ballots.