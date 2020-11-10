Bihar election results 2020: Will get clear majority by evening, says RJD’s Manoj Jha

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:27 IST

Even as the trends of the Bihar assembly election results showed the NDA leading narrowly, the RJD-led Grand Alliance in its first reaction rejected the trends saying it was just an initial euphoria and exuded confidence of getting a thumping majority when the final results are declared.

“Just wait for the final results expected to come by evening. We have already crossed the halfway mark as per our calculation. The counting process this time is very slow. We are getting real time data which is giving the GA an advantage,” RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said outside the 10, Circular road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi.

He also appealed to the RJD and GA candidates to stay put at the counting centres and not leave till the final results are out.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said the counting of votes will continue till late tonight.

Jha said only 20% counting has been completed and 80% is still pending. “I had said the RJD-led alliance tally would go much beyond the 122 mark. I am sticking to my words,” he said.

The RJD, which contested 144 seats, was leading in 65 seats while Congress having contested 70 seats is leading in 19 seats, according to the Election Commission’s updates at 2.14 pm

He also took potshots at the NDA camp for getting into celebratory mode saying they had suffered a setback even in 2015 polls after initial euphoria.

Congress leaders also exuded confidence that the trends were only of initial rounds. “Let the final results come. We are winning all the way,” said senior leader Akhilesh Singh at the state Congress office Sadaqat Ashram.