e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign

Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign

Mohammad Parvez Masoori said he wanted to show a mirror to politicians as Gaya is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:31 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area.
Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area. (HT PHOTO)
         

A candidate in the Bihar assembly election who He rode a buffalo to campaign for the Gaya seat was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, 45, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party from Gaya Town on Monday rode a buffalo for campaigning in his area.

But as soon as he reached Swarajpuri Road from Gandhi Maidan, police arrested him and lodged a case under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) besides Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was later released on bail.

Masoori said he wanted to show a mirror to politicians as Gaya is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar. He claimed that if he won the election Gaya would become a pollution-free town.

He alleged that NDA candidate Prem Kumar who has been the MLA for 30 years and Congress candidate Mohan Srivasatava who also has been the deputy mayor of Gaya for 15 years failed to usher in development in Gaya.

Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Rajiv Mishra said that an FIR against Masoori and his supporters was lodged with the Civil Lines police station.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

“It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police will investigate and proceed accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, the ECI had advised political parties not to use animals for campaigning. “The Election Commission had advised political parties and candidates to refrain from using any animal for election campaigns in any manner. Even a party, having reserved a symbol depicting an animal should not make a live demonstration of that animal in any election campaign of the party or any of its candidates,” said an EC official.

tags
top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In