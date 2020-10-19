Centre approves 10% hike in poll expenditure as Bihar readies to vote

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:09 IST

Following the Election Commission’s recommendation to increase the poll expenditure, the central government on Monday approved a 10% increase in the same for election campaigns.

Called the Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules, 2020, the Law Ministry, in consultation with the Commission, amended the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 to allow for the increase in the expenditure ceiling. The rules shall remain in force until they are denotified by the central government.

The poll ceiling has now increased from Rs 28 lakh in big assembly states to Rs 30.8 lakh, while in smaller states it has increased from Rs 20 to 22 lakh. In the lone parliamentary constituency that will vote in November, the ceiling has been increased from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 77 lakh.

The decision comes a little over a week before the first phase of Bihar elections, which will be held on October 28. The second phase is on November 3, followed by the third and last on November 7. The results for the first major polls to be conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic, where nearly 7.2 million voters will cast their ballot, will be declared on November 10. Aside from the 243-member Bihar assembly elections, 59 state bypolls and one parliamentary bypoll is also scheduled to be held in November.

The Commission, after consulting political parties in July, had written to the Law Ministry proposing the hike in September. “After taking the feedback, the Commission had proposed an increase in poll expenditure keeping in mind the pandemic situation,” said a person familiar with the matter. “Whether it’s physical rallies or virtual ones, the political parties will incur extra cost due to Covid-19.”

The hike, people familiar with the matter said, had been proposed by the BJP, which had argued candidates will have to spend extra on preventive kits, such as masks, sanitisers etc, while campaigning.

“The decision is not based on the recommendation made by an individual party,” said the person mentioned above.

Former chief Election commissioner SY Quraishi said it has been delayed but candidates can still increase their budget in the last leg. “Covid-19 or not, inflation must have been factored in to raise the ceiling. If the decision had come earlier, the candidates could have planned their expenditure better,” he said. “The first phase of campaigning is already half way through.”