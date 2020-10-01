EC issues notification for first phase of Bihar assembly election

bihar-election

The Election Commission on Thursday issued the notification for the first phase of election for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, the first such polls in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The election in Bihar is to be held in three phases beginning October 28. Seventy one constituencies in 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase. Most of these constituencies fall in Left Wing Extremist affected districts.

According to the notification issued by the EC, October 8 has been fixed as the last day of filing nominations while the scrutiny of papers will take place the next day. The last day of withdrawal of nominations is October 12. According to the office of CEO, Bihar, only three nominations were filed on day one.

Though both the two major alliances of Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahaghattbandhan (Grand Alliance) are yet to reach seat sharing arrangements, the first phase is crucial for both the blocs.

Stakes are high for the RJD in the first phase of polls as in 2015 assembly polls, the region had given handsome returns to the party. It had won 25 seats as compared to 21 by JD (U) and eight to the Congress. All these three parties were part of the GA in 2015.

In comparison, the BJP had won 14 seats and its alliance partner, the HAM-S managed one seat only, while one seat each was one by CPI and independent respectively.

However, in changed alliance circumstances, the NDA with JD (U), BJP and HAM-S combined together have 36 seats as against 33 of the GA.

JD (U) sources say the party will be fielding nearly half the candidates from this region.

The first phase one is going to be also important as it will decide the fate of seven NDA ministers, four from JD (U) and three from the BJP. The JD (U) ministers who would be seeking a fresh term are those from Jamalpur, Ghosi, Rajpur, Dinara and the BJP ministers who will test their popularity are from Gaya, Chainpur and Banka.

If one goes by caste analysis of winning candidates, 22 Yadav candidates won from these 71 seats, seven each from Rajput, Bhumihar and Kushwaha community, three candidates belonged to Kurmi caste and 13 were from reserved seats. The remaining belonged to other castes.