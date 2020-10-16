e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / 'I'm Modi's Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed': Chirag Paswan

‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan

LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that he does not need PM Modi’s face for campaigning as ‘his prime minister resides in his heart’.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chirag Paswan son of Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan speaks to media as he performs rituals for his father, in Patna on Friday. (ANI)
         

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday showered praises on the prime minister and said that he does not need to use PM Modi’s photos for his party’s campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar as ‘his prime minister resides in his heart’.

“I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it,” LJP chief Chirag said.

The remarks by Chirag were in response to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, which has accused LJP of using PM Modi’s pictures for campaign, signalling widening rift with its former NDA ally in the state as the political battle heats up. The 37-year-old leader and son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan has constantly targeted Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ahead of the polls.

In his previous attack, Chirag had said that Nitish Kumar needs to put photos of the Prime Minister. “Our thinking aligns with that of the Prime Minister. We share a relationship of heart,” Paswan said during video conferencing with LJP candidates for Bihar polls.

LJP, which has opted out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, has decided to put up candidates on seats contested by JD(U).

Bihar Assembly polls would be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, and vote counting will be on November 10.

