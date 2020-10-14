JD(U) expels 15 leaders for anti-party activities ahead of Bihar polls

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:00 IST

A day after the BJP suspended nine rebels for joining the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to contest against JD-U candidates and creating a piquant situation for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, the JD(U) followed suit on Tuesday.

The party’s state president Bashistha Narain Singh suspended 15 party leaders, including sitting MLA from Dumraon, Dadan Singh Yadav alias Dadan Phelwan, for anti-party activities.

The list also includes the names of two former ministers, Rameshwar Paswan and Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and two former MLAs, Ranvijay Singh and Sumit Kumar Singh. Apart from these leaders, the party also suspended 10 office-bearers for anti-party activities for six years.

Party sources said that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities and some of them have announced they will contest assembly polls independently against the official candidates of the alliance.

The JD(U) is contesting elections in alliance with the BJP, HAM-S and VIP. The NDA has announced Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate.